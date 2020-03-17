[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19
On Monday, actor Idris Elba took to twitter saying he had Covid-19. He had experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had recently tested positive - and so felt he needed to get tested.
While people are showing their sympathy and support, the video which has currently had close to 24 million views, has also garnered another reaction...
Why was Elba able to be tested when he had no symptoms? Is it a matter of being famous, or rich, Twitter users ask?
There are numerous stories globally and locally of people with some symptoms not being able to get tested.
Watch the video below:
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
