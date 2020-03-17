Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
A local Cape Town business Our Little Barber Shop, based in Monte Vista, is now cleaning and disinfecting the salon at least four times a day.
Staff is washing their hands before and after styling. They are also encouraging staff to stay home if they are feeling sick.
Refilwe Moloto chats to co-owner of the barbershop, Kaylyn Jonker.
Kaylyn says they started implementing the changes more seriously from Monday.
But as soon as we heard about it we started disinfecting our hands before clients.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
They have a special dedicated time for pensioners and people with underlying medical conditions.
We are doing this because most people are scared to go outside especially our pensioners. So we have said pensioners not coming to the shop so we are travelling to them.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
So we are travelling to them to make them feel more comfortable in their own home, to work and have their hair cut.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
About 80% of our clients are pensioners.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
She says R10 is being added for petrol costs in the Edgemead and Monte Viste area.
WhatsApp Kaylyn on 081 481 0928 for more information.
Listen to the interview below:
