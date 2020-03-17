Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Fake news and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Will banks be helping out if needed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Germs and home-made hand sanitizes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shaheen Mehtar - Infection prevention and control (IPC) specialist - head of Unit for IPC at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Messaging surrounding Covid-19 panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - communication strategist.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out. 17 March 2020 10:00 AM
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
View all Local
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Politics
Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector facing an uncertain future amid Covid-19. 17 March 2020 12:31 PM
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19 He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested. 17 March 2020 10:52 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Africa

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Andrew Mlangeni
Rivonia Trial
Rivonia
Rivonia Treason Trial
30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release
Backroom Boy
Rivonia Trialist
History For The Future
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

To commemorate 30 years since Andrew Mlangeni's release as a political prisoner, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In the final episode of this captivating six-part podcast series, Andrew Mlangeni recounts his memories of his time in prison until his release in October 1989.

Released into a time of hope and violence, joy and fear — Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni and his comrades knew that freedom was at hand — a blood-stained conclusion to an era of white minority rule in our beloved, South Africa.

Returning home, Andrew's attachment to his family remained strong, hardly dented by his 26 years in prison. Shortly after, he and fellow trialists embarked on a tour throughout Africa and Europe. It was then when he was reunited with Sello.

"He (Andrew) stood up to open it and, was greeted by a black man with a white woman and a young girl. He thought at first that this could be a journalist seeking an interview but, the man's first few words included some Sesuthu. Who are you, he asked, drawing loud laughter from the man and, some anxiety from the woman and the child. The scene drew some curiosity from June as well. She got up from the bed - Papa, you don't know your own child... Sello."

After his wife's passing — just six months after their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2000, an inconsolable Andrew mourned the loss of a passionate love.

He later went on to become a member of parliament. Since then, he has committed himself to a new struggle, the war on corruption.

This is the last podcast in a series: Andrew Mlangeni talks to Pippa Green about the transition into the new democracy, the capture of Jacob Zuma and, his determination to fight corruption in government.

Listen to his remarkable story in six podcast episodes as part of the History for the Future series.

For more articles like this one, visit the History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist feature page.


This article first appeared on 702 : Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle


17 March 2020 2:34 PM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Andrew Mlangeni
Rivonia Trial
Rivonia
Rivonia Treason Trial
30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release
Backroom Boy
Rivonia Trialist
History For The Future

More from History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist

andrew4jpg

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM

In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”

25 February 2020 1:08 PM

In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: A cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Masuku: Gauteng's COVID-19 patients recovering well

17 March 2020 3:52 PM

DA suggests loan repayment holiday to deal with impact of COVID-19 in SA

17 March 2020 3:15 PM

WATCH LIVE: Chief Justice Mogoeng briefs media on judiciary's COVID-19 measures

17 March 2020 2:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA