Today at 20:48
The reality of life on the Cape Flats
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adrian Kearns - Project Manager at Open Up SA
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:45
How Coronavirus Is Destroying the Livelihood of Music’s Behind-the-Scenes Workforce
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Patlansky - Blues Guitar Player at ...
Martin Myers
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Africa

History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home

10 March 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Madiba
Andrew Mlangeni
Rivonia Trial
Rivonia
Rivonia Treason Trial
30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release
Backroom Boy
Rivonia Trialist
History For The Future
In this podcast series, Pippa Green interviews Andrew Mlangeni about his remarkable life of courage and reflection.

To commemorate 30 years since Andrew Mlangeni's release as a political prisoner, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In episode five of this captivating six-part podcast series, Andrew Mlangeni recounts his memories of his time in prison until his release in October 1989.

In 1985, the apartheid government approached Nelson Mandela and his comrades with an offer of release. The government had feared that the country erupt in violence at time of the African National Congress leader's release but, Andrew Mlangeni and the other political prisoners were reluctant.

In fear of being labelled as traitors, the prisoners refused. It was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who managed to convince them otherwise.

Taking a conciliatory approach, Nelson Mandela was quietly transported from the Constantiaberg Private Clinic in Cape Town, where he underwent treatment for tubercolosis to the Victor Verster Prison where he occupied a warder's large house with a swimming pool, garden and, a personal cook.

He lived in the prison for 14 months.

"So much time has been wasted, more than a quarter of a century were wasted when this decision could have been taken long ago... problems of South Africa would have been resolved a long time ago," says Mlangeni.

Listen to his remarkable story in six podcast episodes as part of the History for the Future series.

For more articles like this one, visit the History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist feature page.


This article first appeared on 702 : History for the Future: The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home


More from History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”

25 February 2020 1:08 PM

In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: A cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

