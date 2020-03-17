Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
The retailer will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop for their groceries and essentials.
The initiative, which starts on Wednesday 18 March, will be open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years from 7 – 8am.
Customers should have a valid ID to enter the store during this time.
All Smart Shoppers over the age of 60 will also earn double points in-store every Wednesday, Pick n Pay said in a statement.
Retailers in other parts of the world have introduced 'elderly hour' to help protect older shoppers who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.
This move also means that pensioners can beat panic-buyers who are frantically clearing the shelves of food and other essential supplies.
“A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.
“We know that the Coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible. This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union
Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector facing an uncertain future amid Covid-19.Read More
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation
Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.Read More
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19
He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested.Read More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness
Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.Read More
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out.Read More
These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
This is a round-up of some of the major events cancelled or pushed back due to the global outbreak.Read More