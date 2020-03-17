Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Panic-buying and stockpiling is being witnessed all over the world and locally in South Africa.
Patricia Pillay of the Consumer Goods Council SA talks to Clement Manyathela.
What in the world are you gonna do with all of these🤔. #COVIDー19 #panicshopping #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/9YefVCIcBw— Obi (@iamObiD) March 15, 2020
People need to understand there is no reason to panic.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
They need to start listening to the information that's out there.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
There are plans in place and there is enough stock. There is absolutely no reason for them to stress.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
South Africa’s minority panic buying— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) March 16, 2020
Minority is politically correct for ngamla in case you confused https://t.co/OkUNLk1768
There are no restrictions on your movements so everyone can move freely.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Our worst fear has been realised and people have started panic-buying.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Pillay says they are now in urgent communication with retailers to work out a plan going forward and make a decision on how to deal with this.
She says a meeting is being held on Tuesday afternoon with a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry.
We have to decide if we limit the quantities of these products that are sold out, like your sanitisers, toilet rolls, and essential items.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
We were hoping we would not have to do this and sanity would prevail among consumers.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Stockpiling is negatively impacting the situation and is not considering those who do not have cash flow at this time of the month. it is very selfish.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
We are looking at self-regulating as an industry....everybody is on board in terms of dealing with this crisis responsibly.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Restrictions on sanitisers, can foods and other products will likely be put into place she suggests.
(Businesses hiking prices on these goods) will not be tolerated and not be allowed. The Competition Commission will be watching this carefully.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Massive panic buying in South Africa!— Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) March 16, 2020
Why are people emptying the shelves just like that? pic.twitter.com/ZLoJipKHly
Panic buying has started in South Africa. Meat, bread, long life milk and vegetable shelves empty. #panicshopping #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/imWmoSueqN— Solar Spark (@SolarSparkPony) March 16, 2020
