10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Thousands of South Africans will be working from home in light of the Covid-19 virus.
Gumtree South Africa's customer service supervisor Vivi Ho Quang leads a team that exclusively works from home and has some tips to share.
Here's some of her advice on how to set up your home office:
- Keep your work and leisure space separate in order to avoid blurring the lines between work and personal time e.g. A small desk in the corner of a spare bedroom.
- Try to create physical boundaries and general rules if you have small children e.g. If the office door is closed, it means you’re working and can’t be disturbed.
- Get out of your pyjamas! Mentally, getting dressed up for work is important and sets the mood for the day.
- Create good habits from the start and get into a daily routine.
- Use tools like Slack and Whatsapp to check in with team members and managers regularly.
- Unless it’s part of your job, download block-out apps that won’t allow you to access social media during working hours.
- Make sure you have good lighting, a chair that promotes good posture and great wi-fi.
- If you're going to use the phone a lot, it’s worth investing in a headset or noise-cancelling headphones.
- Make sure to charge your laptop and phone overnight.
- If you're worried about load shedding, consider investing in an entry-level UPS device online (from R650), a power bank and surge protectors for your electronic devices.
Information supplied.
