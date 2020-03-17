The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out. 17 March 2020 10:00 AM
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
View all Local
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Politics
Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets. 17 March 2020 8:04 PM
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes. 17 March 2020 7:50 PM
Here are Sasol's plans for drastic steps after dramatic value destruction Sasol is planning to hit back after a massive fall in value. 17 March 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM
by
Tags:
heroes and zeros
andu rice
ad industry
A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

There should be a big co-ordinated advertising campaign around coronavirus.

Bruce Whitfield asked Andy Rice, branding expert, about this - and the winners and losers in the ad industry.

President Ramaphosa did say we are undertaking a mass campaign on good hygiene and prevention behaviour. I have not seen that yet.

What we have seen is brands individually responding.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Hero of the week: Alistair King has launched a campaign to raise the standard of copywriting in South Africa.

King is a copywriter himself. He mobilised a number of creative colleagues from other agencies and pure copywriting bursaries was the result of his efforts there. Now he is going back to that copywriting test that aspirant copywriters are asked to respond to. He's written the test for a modern era. I'm just delighted that anybody - particularly somebody of influence, is trying to reintroduce the skill and a really persuasive tool. So hats off to him.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Zero of the week is a radio ad by SMD for used cars - "buy it, fix it, love it"

The ad gives the impression that for 30-thousand rand you can be mobile in a car. But that word "fix" in the pay-off line...If you go on the website the cars they are offering are categorised in various ways: salvaged vehicles, stolen vehicles, recovered vehicles and repossessed vehicles.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns


17 March 2020 7:50 PM
by
Tags:
heroes and zeros
andu rice
ad industry

More from Ad Feature

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sports Minister 'assured' Comrades Marathon will not go ahead

17 March 2020 9:02 PM

Labour Dept publishes workplace guidelines for dealing with COVID-19

17 March 2020 8:01 PM

France under lockdown as coronavirus crisis deepens

17 March 2020 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA