The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns
There should be a big co-ordinated advertising campaign around coronavirus.
Bruce Whitfield asked Andy Rice, branding expert, about this - and the winners and losers in the ad industry.
President Ramaphosa did say we are undertaking a mass campaign on good hygiene and prevention behaviour. I have not seen that yet.
What we have seen is brands individually responding.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Hero of the week: Alistair King has launched a campaign to raise the standard of copywriting in South Africa.
King is a copywriter himself. He mobilised a number of creative colleagues from other agencies and pure copywriting bursaries was the result of his efforts there. Now he is going back to that copywriting test that aspirant copywriters are asked to respond to. He's written the test for a modern era. I'm just delighted that anybody - particularly somebody of influence, is trying to reintroduce the skill and a really persuasive tool. So hats off to him.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Zero of the week is a radio ad by SMD for used cars - "buy it, fix it, love it"
The ad gives the impression that for 30-thousand rand you can be mobile in a car. But that word "fix" in the pay-off line...If you go on the website the cars they are offering are categorised in various ways: salvaged vehicles, stolen vehicles, recovered vehicles and repossessed vehicles.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to the entire interview below.
