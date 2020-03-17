Police hunt taxi driver who allegedly shot CT traffic cop, R55k reward for info

It's believed that the officer had arrested the driver for a traffic violation.

According to reports, the taxi driver allegedly shot the officer in his vehicle in Acre Road and then fled the scene.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected killer.

In addition, R5 000 is offered by the Safety and Security Directorate for information that will lead to his arrest.

In a statement, the mayor has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in bringing the suspect to book.