Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader'
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns
Here are Sasol's plans for drastic steps after dramatic value destruction
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Covid-19 FAQ
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
Police hunt taxi driver who allegedly shot CT traffic cop, R55k reward for info

17 March 2020 5:25 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town Mayor
Dan Plato
Taxi Driver
Kensington
Reward
traffic officer shot dead
Police are searching for a taxi driver who allegedly shot and killed a traffic officer in Kensington on Tuesday morning.

It's believed that the officer had arrested the driver for a traffic violation.

According to reports, the taxi driver allegedly shot the officer in his vehicle in Acre Road and then fled the scene.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected killer.

In addition, R5 000 is offered by the Safety and Security Directorate for information that will lead to his arrest.

In a statement, the mayor has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in bringing the suspect to book.


