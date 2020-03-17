Streaming issues? Report here
Home

The National Arts Festival 2020 won’t be cancelled - but it will be different

17 March 2020 7:22 PM
by
Tags:
Grahamstown
National Arts Festival
Corona
Monica Newton
Festivals around the world are being cancelled. South Africa's National Arts Festival this year is cooking up a revolutionary new format.

The National Arts Festival from the 25th of June 2020 won’t be cancelled- but it will be different, very different.

No we are not cancelling - but we are going to be doing something completely different. We are going virtual. The festival will be presented with different kinds of art works in the digital domain. Because we recognise that in terms of disaster provisions in place - and a recovery by June is unlikely.
We thought what kind of business strategy would get us through the next couple of months or year or two as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic. So breaking new ground, that's what we're doing at the National Arts Festival.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Live does not always auto transfer very well into a digital online space - so the reality is that a lot of the work that you traditionally see at the festival, we won't be able to present in a digital space. So we need to re-conceptualise the festival - artists need to re-conceptualise their work. We're looking at live-streamed performances, recorded performance, certainly a lot of work that's happening in the digital world anyway - film, script readings, virtual reality, photo collages, Facebook gatherings. These are the kind of things we are looking to produce for the first ever virtual arts festival 2020.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


This article first appeared on 702 : The National Arts Festival 2020 won't be cancelled - but it will be different


