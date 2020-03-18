Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus

Senior spokesperson at Sassa Shivani Wahab talks to Refilwe Moloto about Sassa plans in wake of Covid-19 so as to protect the vulnerable elderly from being in crowded public spaces.

Sassa has implemented basic measures at all of our offices to ensure that we meet the requirement announced by the president in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

We are serving the most vulnerable - women with children, people with disabilities, the elderly. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

We need to prioritise our clients as well as prioritise our staff. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

All local office managers have been advised to only allow a specific number of clients into the waiting room at one time.

This is in line with social distancing. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

Numbers will depend on the size of the office and there should be sufficient ventilation, she adds.

We will give priority to the elderly, the frail and women with children.

We are advising clients not to access Sassa access points for basic Sassa enquiries but rather opt to use the telephonic help line. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

Sassa is considering staggering payment dates going forward for monthly social grants to avoid large numbers congregating. Shivani Wahib, Senior spokesperson - Sassa

She says the announcement of this directive in this regard will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date.

