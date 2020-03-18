Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, is a member of the special National Command Council set up by the president to deal with the coronavirus at the highest level.
The Minister joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss government implementation of a travel ban to and from high-risk countries.
If there are South Africans who have come home, and of course that will be extremely difficult because all those countries have travel restrictions themselves, and many airlines have stopped flying from high-risk countries.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
Pandor says the list of countries will be updated if other countries' infections and deaths make them high-risk as well.
If you are South African and you were able to travel on an airplane before the travel advisory took effect today, when you arrive back we are going to have to take you through stringent testing and may very well require that you self-isolate or go into quarantine should there be signs of infection.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
Visas for foreigners from countries such as Iran which is high-risk are revoked so they will not be allowed to travel to South Africa, she explains.
There is an alert system with the Department of Home Affairs which provides alerts for those planning to travel to South Africa, she says.
No one with the infection should travel.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
What does this latest move mean for South Africans overseas wanting to travel home- and how difficult will it be to do so?
All factors need to be taken into account.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
Persons should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely such restrictions would come into play, and I think it is going to become increasingly more difficult. And for persons who have a visa running out probably need to approach Home Affairs offices and may very well have to extend their stay.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
Avoid all travel to high-risk countries as well as cruises.Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA
The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients
Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid-19.Read More
Releasing prisoners, suspension of rights… Minister Lamola puts minds at ease
All options are on the table but for now, there’s no need for a lockdown or the release of prisoners, says the Justice Minister.Read More
Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus
Sassa's Shivani Wahab says the announcement of this directive will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date.Read More