Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City will install signage and posters across all public transport hubs informing and educating commuters about Covid-19 and personal hygiene to avoid being infected.
The City says it also plans to implement more regular deep cleansing operations at transport hubs and minibus-taxi ranks.
On the MyCiTi bus service, a limit has been introduced on the number of standing passengers on the bus to allow for social distancing between passengers.
Mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase says hand sanitiser will soon be available for commuters when they board a bus.
All buses will be deep cleaned, she adds.
To curb the spread of the virus, Purchase has also urged people to bring the exact amount of money when loading busfare or paying taxifare.
MyCiti has seen a decrease in the number of commuters using the service since Monday. However, Purchase says the service will add more buses to routes if necessary.
We're reducing the number of standing people to half what the capacity is so that there is a distance between people.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We are trying to reduce the number and we will not allow for overcrowding.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We're also putting hand sanitisers on and as you get into the bus, the driver will tell you to please sanitise as you get past his sections.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We need to minimise the handling of cash. We're saying please have the correct amount of money.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The City has asked commuters not to travel on public transport if they ill.
Read the full list of public transport interventions outlined by the City of Cape Town here.
Listen to the latest developments on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
