[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really?
Watch how Gordon locks his hands together to get a really thorough clean and makes sure he cleans under his nails.
Keep those nails short, he says, "They do look very cool short...and stop bacteria growing."
He recommends we don't shake hands with people over the next while saying "trust me a nice big smile goes a long way."
Watch the video below:
One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands ! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there….Please always follow the advice of your nation’s health authorities during these times. Thinking of everyone Gx pic.twitter.com/YMW7oCkGix— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 16, 2020
Take a listen to this and other trending stores with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation
Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.Read More
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19
He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested.Read More
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness
Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.Read More
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown
Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe
All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe.Read More
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19
The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.Read More
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'
A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quarantine zone.Read More
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.Read More
More from Local
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA
The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA.Read More
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients
Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid-19.Read More
Releasing prisoners, suspension of rights… Minister Lamola puts minds at ease
All options are on the table but for now, there’s no need for a lockdown or the release of prisoners, says the Justice Minister.Read More
Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home
People should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely restrictions would come into play, says Pandor.Read More
Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus
Sassa's Shivani Wahab says the announcement of this directive will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date.Read More
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items.Read More
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out.Read More