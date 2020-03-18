Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) insists it’s going ahead with its protest on 30 March, despite the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Nehawu – South Africa’s largest health sector labour union - wants to march against Government’s intention to give public sector worker no increases on 1 April.

Public sector salaries have ballooned by 40% - in real terms – over the past 12 years with no increase in productivity, according to Treasury.

To balance its books, the government must save R160 billion on public sector wages over the next three years.

On numerous times the government was warned to desist from provoking our members and the uttering of inciting statements as they have a huge potential to destabilise the public service. Zola Sapheta, General Secretary - Nehawu

The national union over the weekend instructed its structures to start mobilising for a national day of action to take place on the 30th March 2020… Zola Sapheta, General Secretary - Nehawu

Nehawu has about 280 00 members.

