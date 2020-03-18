Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection and to tell everyone on air it is your BIRTHDAY JOHN!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Coronavirus: Simple statistical predictions for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeffrey Dinham - Senior Economist, Econometrix (Pty) Ltd.
Today at 15:40
Live Digital Conference on COVID-19 with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
Western Cape Blood Service running low on blood as donations dwindle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 16:10
Judge vs Judge continues: Divisions on Cape Bench exposed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Why SA's COVID-19 messaging must change urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Hit on a Hawk crosses a line in the fight against crime
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Hysteria, moral panic and confusion around the COVID-19 emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Isabel Allende speaks: A Long Petal of the Sea
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Allende - Author
Latest Local
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
View all Local
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Politics
Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets. 17 March 2020 8:04 PM
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes. 17 March 2020 7:50 PM
Here are Sasol's plans for drastic steps after dramatic value destruction Sasol is planning to hit back after a massive fall in value. 17 March 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international tra... 18 March 2020 12:18 PM
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65. 17 March 2020 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Opinion
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

18 March 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Wage bill
National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Zola Sapheta
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) insists it’s going ahead with its protest on 30 March, despite the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

FILE: A vendor sells Nehawu hats. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Nehawu – South Africa’s largest health sector labour union - wants to march against Government’s intention to give public sector worker no increases on 1 April.

Public sector salaries have ballooned by 40% - in real terms – over the past 12 years with no increase in productivity, according to Treasury.

To balance its books, the government must save R160 billion on public sector wages over the next three years.

On numerous times the government was warned to desist from provoking our members and the uttering of inciting statements as they have a huge potential to destabilise the public service.

Zola Sapheta, General Secretary - Nehawu

The national union over the weekend instructed its structures to start mobilising for a national day of action to take place on the 30th March 2020…

Zola Sapheta, General Secretary - Nehawu

Nehawu has about 280 00 members.

For more detail, read:

18 March 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Nehawu
Wage bill
National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Zola Sapheta

