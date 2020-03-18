Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza met with the political leaders on Wednesday morning to discuss a unified response to Covid-19.
#CoronaVirusinSA President Ramaphosa and political party leaders have arrived to address media. KB pic.twitter.com/8TaQe2fFL6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2020
He says parties have agreed to take a non-partisan approach to combat the spread of Covid-19, as the number of cases in the country rise to 116.
Parties have vowed to transparent, active, continuous communication regarding the virus.
We all agreed that our country finds itself in an extreme situation that requires extraordinary measures. It also requires that we work with unity of purpose, solidarity.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The 14 political parties in our Parliamentary system have found it good to stand together, across party political divides to fight this disease together.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We have agreed that regardless of our political persuasions, all of us share a common desire to keep people safe and mitigate the impact on the economy.President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH: Ramaphosa gives feedback after meeting political parties
