Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad

Quintin Rossi, the CEO of the Cape Town-based investment firm that owns the hotel, says the self-isolation units will be equipped with special hygiene hampers and all the comforts commonly found at home.

He says a dedicated concierge service will handle all requests maintaining the strictest health and safety protocols.

We are very well equipped to handle it in a way that protects the safety and the health of everyone involved in the value proposition. Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT Limited

We offer guests, who've typically come back overseas or travel. Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT Limited

We are currently in the face of a pandemic. We have chosen to be energy empires as opposed to energy vampires by creating a self-isolation solution. Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT Limited

Double Tree by Hilton Hotel is situated in the Upper Eastside precinct in Woodstock.

