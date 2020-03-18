Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

This too will end, but life will never be the same.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National State of Disaster is not a cause for alarm but a spur to action, says Angelo Fick, Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI).

The call to action doesn’t require selfish behaviour such as hoarding supplies and looking out for only yourself.

On the contrary, we are only as safe as the most vulnerable around us – our interests are inextricably intertwined.

It’s time to unite, to take hands across our many divides – we only have each other.

We must look after ourselves and others, especially strangers.

To exit this crisis with our humanity intact will require empathy and awareness of our common fragility.

We are one.

I am because you are.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Fick.

A businessman in Ballito setting up washing basins at taxi ranks. He has no stake, he does it anonymously… An empathetic understanding of others’ lot in life… Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

It’s going to hit all of us who are members of this species, the human race… It’s an ethical responsibility for all of us… Instead of hoarding all the milk powder for yourself, it might be useful to think about what happens six weeks from now when a family at the other end of your town needs milk powder. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

I want my children to live in a world where we haven’t sacrifice millions of people… Everything will have to change… We must adapt… Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

People buy toilet paper because they’re socialised to believe that the individual need is going to be the thing that saves you… It’s not the apocalypse… We need to adapt, not hoard… Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

