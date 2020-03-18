Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
This too will end, but life will never be the same.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a National State of Disaster is not a cause for alarm but a spur to action, says Angelo Fick, Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI).
The call to action doesn’t require selfish behaviour such as hoarding supplies and looking out for only yourself.
On the contrary, we are only as safe as the most vulnerable around us – our interests are inextricably intertwined.
It’s time to unite, to take hands across our many divides – we only have each other.
We must look after ourselves and others, especially strangers.
To exit this crisis with our humanity intact will require empathy and awareness of our common fragility.
We are one.
I am because you are.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Fick.
A businessman in Ballito setting up washing basins at taxi ranks. He has no stake, he does it anonymously… An empathetic understanding of others’ lot in life…Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
It’s going to hit all of us who are members of this species, the human race… It’s an ethical responsibility for all of us… Instead of hoarding all the milk powder for yourself, it might be useful to think about what happens six weeks from now when a family at the other end of your town needs milk powder.Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
I want my children to live in a world where we haven’t sacrifice millions of people… Everything will have to change… We must adapt…Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
People buy toilet paper because they’re socialised to believe that the individual need is going to be the thing that saves you… It’s not the apocalypse… We need to adapt, not hoard…Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA
The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients
Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits.Read More
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid-19.Read More
Releasing prisoners, suspension of rights… Minister Lamola puts minds at ease
All options are on the table but for now, there’s no need for a lockdown or the release of prisoners, says the Justice Minister.Read More
Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home
People should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely restrictions would come into play, says Pandor.Read More
Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus
Sassa's Shivani Wahab says the announcement of this directive will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date.Read More