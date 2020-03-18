Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients
Mixed messages have caused much confusion among the public about who and when people can be tested for Covid-19.
Lancet Laboratory's head of virology Dr Eftyhia Vardas talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
At the moment we don't have a dire shortage (of test kits). What we've been doing in the labs is diversifying and getting a variety of different kits in place so as to try not to run out.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
The difficulty, of course, is that there is mixed messaging about testing.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
We are reserving the testing for patients who are symptomatic or have had a very clear exposure, or who are health care workers that need to ensure they are not infected at all.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
At this point in time, it is not a free, open test for everyone because we will run out of testing kits as well as masks, gloves, and swabs to do the tests.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
She says they are trying to give as much education as possible to people who can become aggressive and upset when refused a test.
What should we check before we rush to try and get tested?
If you sick enough to be hospitalised with a respiratory tract infection, you will get tested.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
If you have travelled to a place where there is sustained human-to-human transmission, you will get tested.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
She says if a poor sample is taken from the patient they may test negative when in fact they are infected.
So all steps need to be followed correctly...We need a proper throat swab done by a qualified person. Blood tests are not useful at this time though this may change in the future.Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory
Listen to the interview below:
