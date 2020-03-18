Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that there are now 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.

Among them are 12 cases of local transmission, at least four of which are young children.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it's investigating transmission between the patients who had traveled abroad and their immediate contacts.

Prof Cheryl Cohen explains that most cases of local transmission are linked to the patients who have returned from overseas travel.

She says an inter-sectoral collaboration is needed to strengthen the capacity to trace contacts and cases of local transmission.

We're not yet at the stage of what we call widespread community transmission. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

Local transmission is the next step after imported cases and it's expected. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

The observation of local transmission in South Africa is not unexpected. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

We know that infectious cases can spread to their close contacts. Prof. Cheryl Cohen, Head of Centre for Respiratory Diseases - NCID

