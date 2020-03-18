SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection and to tell everyone on air it is your BIRTHDAY JOHN!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Coronavirus: Simple statistical predictions for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeffrey Dinham - Senior Economist, Econometrix (Pty) Ltd.
Today at 15:40
Live Digital Conference on COVID-19 with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
Western Cape Blood Service running low on blood as donations dwindle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 16:10
Judge vs Judge continues: Divisions on Cape Bench exposed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Why SA's COVID-19 messaging must change urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Hit on a Hawk crosses a line in the fight against crime
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Hysteria, moral panic and confusion around the COVID-19 emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Isabel Allende speaks: A Long Petal of the Sea
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Allende - Author
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled 124 domestic flights and 38 international flights because of the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.

The airline will allow a free ticket change for flyers who had to change their plans due to the travel ban to severely affected countries.

SA Express has suspended all flights.

Clement Manyathela interviewed SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

We cancelled flights in an effort to match demand with capacity… 162 flights between 18 March and 31 March… We are scaling down because of low demand. We continue to provide a service to customers whose travel is essential…

Tladi Tladi, spokesperson - South African Airways

We’re clearing passengers subject to conditions attached to the travel ban… People who want to travel back home should be accommodated on SAA… When they reach home, they will be subjected to quarantine…

Tladi Tladi, spokesperson - South African Airways

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

