SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled 124 domestic flights and 38 international flights because of the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.
The airline will allow a free ticket change for flyers who had to change their plans due to the travel ban to severely affected countries.
SA Express has suspended all flights.
Clement Manyathela interviewed SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi.
We cancelled flights in an effort to match demand with capacity… 162 flights between 18 March and 31 March… We are scaling down because of low demand. We continue to provide a service to customers whose travel is essential…Tladi Tladi, spokesperson - South African Airways
We’re clearing passengers subject to conditions attached to the travel ban… People who want to travel back home should be accommodated on SAA… When they reach home, they will be subjected to quarantine…Tladi Tladi, spokesperson - South African Airways
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
