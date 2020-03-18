Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
Your sick leave and Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 20:48
The brutal reality of life on the Cape Flats
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adrian Kearns - Project Manager at Open Up SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Managing corona as ordinary folk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Coronavirus pandemic: Be careful of hand dermatitis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 21:45
If you love them, let them go. Why this animal rescuer returns squirrels to the wild
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Starke - animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid... 18 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19 Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world. 18 March 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Pandemic
refunds
COVID-19
cancellations
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

As bookings and events get called off amid the global outbreak, Ombud Magauta Mphahlele says that suppliers must ensure that their cancellation policies are in line with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Many businesses, organisers and service providers have opted for the postponement route in a bid to minimise disruption and financial losses, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

However, Mphahlele says suppliers cannot impose a postponement on a consumer without the option of a refund.

She explains that there are scenarios where postponements do not work, adding that a consumer is under no obligation to accept a postponement where it is not possible.

In addition, she says cancellation penalties should only apply when suppliers can prove the costs that have already been incurred.

We have seen a few cancellation policies that are saying no refunds.

Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman

They cannot just have a blanket policy of no refunds or issue vouchers.

Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman

Although the cancellation penalty is not prescribed, there are criteria that one has to meet in determining the penalty.

Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman

While consumers are entitled to refunds, Mphahlele advises that this is unchartered territory for all parties.

She stresses that it's important for both consumers and suppliers to be reasonable as the pandemic poses a real threat to the South African economy.

The legalities weren't devised for this sort of situation at all. It's very much unchartered territory.

Magauta Mphahlele, Ombudsman for Consumer Goods and Services

It's an opportunity for suppliers to review their cancellation policies to see that they are in line with CPA.

Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman

Mphahlele and Knowler join CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson to discuss the complexities of Covid-19 cancellations using various cases.

The airline or conference organiser or wedding venue didn’t cause any of this either. They are also victims.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the advice and open line on ConsumerTalk for more:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


18 March 2020 6:12 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Pandemic
refunds
COVID-19
cancellations

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

insurance-balancejpeg

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

11 March 2020 3:23 PM

Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

11 March 2020 2:23 PM

As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

singapore.jpg

Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak

26 February 2020 4:12 PM

A South African man has slammed airlines that refuse to issue penalty-free refunds in destinations hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-dealership-handshakejpg

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM

Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Schools close as UK govt announces emergency virus plans

18 March 2020 6:24 PM

Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority

18 March 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA