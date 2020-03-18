Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
Your sick leave and Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 20:48
The brutal reality of life on the Cape Flats
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adrian Kearns - Project Manager at Open Up SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Managing corona as ordinary folk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Coronavirus pandemic: Be careful of hand dermatitis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 21:45
If you love them, let them go. Why this animal rescuer returns squirrels to the wild
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Starke - animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid... 18 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19 Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world. 18 March 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Local

Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

18 March 2020 4:20 PM
by
Tags:
Farmers
Oranjezicht
fresh produce
fruit
vegetable
Oranjezicht City Farm
boxes
The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and veggies.

The city farm has implemented a box-purchase scheme to help the farmers and producers during this time of financial uncertainty.

Customers can pre-order various boxes of fresh produce which will be available for drive-thru pick-ups outside the market, explains director Sheryl Ozinsky.

Ozinsky says the market has been forced to innovate as the livelihoods of farmers and traders are at risk amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Once the order system is running effectively, Ozinsky says OZCF market customers will be able to order products from other market traders.

Our farmers have beetroots and spinach in the ground. If we're not going to take that it's going to go to waste.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

We've asked the V&A Waterfront for a rent reprieve and we're hoping that they are going to come back with some kind of assistance.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

These are the boxes that will be available for pre-order next week:

  • A seasonal veg box for two for R410
  • A seasonal veg box for four R640

Seasonal vegetable boxes will including beetroot, brinjal broccoli, cabbage, carrots, leeks, peppers, celery, onions, and potatoes.

  • A salad box with eggs for R240
  • A power pack with garlic, ginger and chilli for R60
  • A pack of lemons and limes for R60
  • A seasonal fruit and nut box for R320

The idea is that you will pay online, you will be given a time and you will collect in your own vehicle at the market. Our staff will bring the box to your car, pop it in your boot, and you drive away.

Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

For information on this, please email market@ozcf.co.za.

Listen to the latest on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


18 March 2020 4:20 PM
by
Tags:
Farmers
Oranjezicht
fresh produce
fruit
vegetable
Oranjezicht City Farm
boxes

More from Business

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist

18 March 2020 7:31 PM

The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 6:54 PM

Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-term growth compound interest

SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP

18 March 2020 6:45 PM

It is expected that SA's deficit is going to leapfrog to shocking numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'The world economy is now in a recession'

18 March 2020 3:41 PM

Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170927 Cosatu march Joburg13

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

18 March 2020 10:48 AM

Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dollars-currency-moneyjpg

Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash

17 March 2020 8:04 PM

Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM

A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA

18 March 2020 2:11 PM

The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor throat swab covid 19 coronavirus testing 123rflocal 123rf

Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients

18 March 2020 1:05 PM

Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170927 Cosatu march Joburg13

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

18 March 2020 10:48 AM

Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181211-myciti-edjpg

Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport

18 March 2020 10:08 AM

The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

Releasing prisoners, suspension of rights… Minister Lamola puts minds at ease

18 March 2020 9:52 AM

All options are on the table but for now, there’s no need for a lockdown or the release of prisoners, says the Justice Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gordon-ramsay-handwashing-videopng

[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really?

18 March 2020 9:51 AM

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

9f2e5618-7d33-48a9-9bec-c03692f01e4c.jpg

Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home

18 March 2020 9:28 AM

People should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely restrictions would come into play, says Pandor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa

Sassa considering staggering social grant pay dates during coronavirus

18 March 2020 8:23 AM

Sassa's Shivani Wahab says the announcement of this directive will be made shortly, before the next Sassa pay date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

etom3afxgaabgnxjpg

Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA

17 March 2020 1:39 PM

Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Schools close as UK govt announces emergency virus plans

18 March 2020 6:24 PM

Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority

18 March 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA