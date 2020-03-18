'The world economy is now in a recession'

The world economy has plunged into a recession, says S&P.

The Covid-19 pandemic - a quintessential “Black Swan” event – is causing a far more intense collapse in economic activity than previously thought likely.

The rating agency says the US economy – the world’s largest – is almost certainly in a recession.

It expects US GDP to fall by 1% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 and by 6% in Q2.

China’s economy – the second largest in the world – will decline by 6% in Q1, the worst showing in half a century, according to Macquarie Group economist Larry Hu.

