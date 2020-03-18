When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, looks at how banks will respond when the financial tsunami of the Covid-19 pandemic really hits those with debt.
Lots of jitters. I've spoken to quite a few banking people.
Banks are mostly going for health issues and tech issues but they're saying very little about what will happen when people cannot meet their home loan and car loan payments.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
I think the banks can be doing more to answer that question. Clearly they are having to apply their minds behind the scenes. The Italian banking association have said lenders will help companies disrupted by the virus and quarantine. France's president has suspended payments of taxes, rent water, gas, electricity. And now Trump - who is calling himself the wartime president - came out saying basically government is forcing the private sector to suspend all foreclosures and evictions during April as part of the US's coronavirus response. So there is not inconsiderable pressure on our banks to do something meaningful.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
LIsten to the entire sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.Read More
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.Read More
Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight
Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners
Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.Read More
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak
A South African man has slammed airlines that refuse to issue penalty-free refunds in destinations hit by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.Read More
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners
Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans
In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.Read More
Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!
Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily
Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.Read More
Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank
Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.Read More