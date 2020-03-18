Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
Your sick leave and Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 20:48
The brutal reality of life on the Cape Flats
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adrian Kearns - Project Manager at Open Up SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Managing corona as ordinary folk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Coronavirus pandemic: Be careful of hand dermatitis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 21:45
If you love them, let them go. Why this animal rescuer returns squirrels to the wild
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Starke - animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits. 18 March 2020 1:05 PM
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid... 18 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19 Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world. 18 March 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 6:54 PM
by
Tags:
Aspen Pharmacare
Stephen Saad
Novel Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine
Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world.

Aspen Pharmacare is preparing to adjust plans to extraordinary circumstances - and making facilities available in the interest of the national need.

People are quite nationalistic about where they want their medicine. We're trying to look at supply lines' continuity.

Stephen Saad, founder and chief executive - Aspen Pharmacare

A lot of chemicals, pharmaceuticals come out of China. And that was a big concern. But China is coming back on track. We're definitely seeing improving supplies, weekly. Demand has not gone away and the demand is erratic - you get spikes. Of course with Covid-19 across Europe, there's a lot of people going into hospital and we're probably one of the suppliers into European markets.

Stephen Saad, founder and chief executive - Aspen Pharmacare

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19


18 March 2020 6:54 PM
by
Tags:
Aspen Pharmacare
Stephen Saad
Novel Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine

More from Business

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist

18 March 2020 7:31 PM

The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-term growth compound interest

SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP

18 March 2020 6:45 PM

It is expected that SA's deficit is going to leapfrog to shocking numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozcfm-market-oranjezicht-city-farmjpg

Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

18 March 2020 4:20 PM

The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and veggies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'The world economy is now in a recession'

18 March 2020 3:41 PM

Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170927 Cosatu march Joburg13

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

18 March 2020 10:48 AM

Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dollars-currency-moneyjpg

Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash

17 March 2020 8:04 PM

Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM

A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Local

'The world economy is now in a recession'

Business

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Schools close as UK govt announces emergency virus plans

18 March 2020 6:24 PM

Stringent measures must be enforced at old age homes, says Minister Zulu

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

Winde: Public information on COVID-19 WC's top priority

18 March 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA