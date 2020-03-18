Aspen Pharmacare is preparing to adjust plans to extraordinary circumstances - and making facilities available in the interest of the national need.

People are quite nationalistic about where they want their medicine. We're trying to look at supply lines' continuity. Stephen Saad, founder and chief executive - Aspen Pharmacare

A lot of chemicals, pharmaceuticals come out of China. And that was a big concern. But China is coming back on track. We're definitely seeing improving supplies, weekly. Demand has not gone away and the demand is erratic - you get spikes. Of course with Covid-19 across Europe, there's a lot of people going into hospital and we're probably one of the suppliers into European markets. Stephen Saad, founder and chief executive - Aspen Pharmacare

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19