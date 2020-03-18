SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP

Lots of scary economic issues are all coming to a head at once, globally.

Peter Attard Montalto, from Intellidex, is on the line from London.

We have very limited room for a domestic stimulus. We've now adjusted our expectations to minus two-point- three, that's even worse than 2009. Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

There are discussions going on I think particularly from the banks about what can be done to help stimulate the economy. Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

For South Africa, the real challenge here is for an economy that has not saved for a rainy day in fiscal terms, that has not done the structural reforms, that should have been done to accelerate the economy - those systems are not in place. I think it does mean a Moody's downgrade. Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

