SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP
Lots of scary economic issues are all coming to a head at once, globally.
Peter Attard Montalto, from Intellidex, is on the line from London.
We have very limited room for a domestic stimulus.
We've now adjusted our expectations to minus two-point- three, that's even worse than 2009.Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
There are discussions going on I think particularly from the banks about what can be done to help stimulate the economy.Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
For South Africa, the real challenge here is for an economy that has not saved for a rainy day in fiscal terms, that has not done the structural reforms, that should have been done to accelerate the economy - those systems are not in place. I think it does mean a Moody's downgrade.Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
