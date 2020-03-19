UCT confirms second Covid-19 case
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national Department of Health.
Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic.
They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.
In a media statement, Phakeng explains that the dean of the affected faculty has communicated the matter to members of the faculty and the building where the staff member worked has been closed.
On Monday, the institution confirmed its first staff member to test positive for the Covid-19 virus.
The university suspended classes and announced that it would shut down all residences the same day.
A medical student at the University of Witwatersrand also tested positive for the coronavirus, the institution confirmed on Sunday.
The latest confirmed number of Covid-19 cases stood at 116 following an announcement on Wednesday.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'The world economy is now in a recession'
Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.Read More
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA
The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients
Dr Eftyhia Vardas says there is no dire shortage of test kits yet as they are diversifying and using a variety of different kits.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City of Cape Town has laid out a number of precautionary measures taken for commuters using public transport in light of Covid-19.Read More
Releasing prisoners, suspension of rights… Minister Lamola puts minds at ease
All options are on the table but for now, there’s no need for a lockdown or the release of prisoners, says the Justice Minister.Read More