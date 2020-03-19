Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Latest Local
UCT confirms second Covid-19 case The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirms that a second staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. 19 March 2020 9:01 AM
Why SA's COVID-19 messaging must change urgently Environmental journalist Adam Welz says scientists say this is the scariest disease they have ever seen in their careers. 19 March 2020 8:42 AM
Covid-19: NICD investigating chains of local transmission in SA The NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen says the Covid-19 virus has not yet reached the stage of widespread community transmission in SA... 18 March 2020 2:11 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
Writing the operating manual for humans Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads. 18 March 2020 7:38 PM
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight. 18 March 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right. 17 March 2020 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
UCT confirms second Covid-19 case

19 March 2020 9:01 AM
UCT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
UCT Covid-19
The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirms that a second staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national Department of Health.

Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic.

They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.

In a media statement, Phakeng explains that the dean of the affected faculty has communicated the matter to members of the faculty and the building where the staff member worked has been closed.

On Monday, the institution confirmed its first staff member to test positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The university suspended classes and announced that it would shut down all residences the same day.

A medical student at the University of Witwatersrand also tested positive for the coronavirus, the institution confirmed on Sunday.

The latest confirmed number of Covid-19 cases stood at 116 following an announcement on Wednesday.


