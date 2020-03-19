UCT confirms second Covid-19 case

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national Department of Health.

Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic.

They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.

In a media statement, Phakeng explains that the dean of the affected faculty has communicated the matter to members of the faculty and the building where the staff member worked has been closed.

On Monday, the institution confirmed its first staff member to test positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The university suspended classes and announced that it would shut down all residences the same day.

A medical student at the University of Witwatersrand also tested positive for the coronavirus, the institution confirmed on Sunday.

The latest confirmed number of Covid-19 cases stood at 116 following an announcement on Wednesday.