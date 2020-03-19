Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:05
Manage your Finances - Hardi Sward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hardi Sward
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:45
Gig Economy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kelle Howson - Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute
Today at 14:52
Refuse Collection Services
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Interest rate cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 16:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
Rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and weddings in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities. 19 March 2020 1:11 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it. 19 March 2020 10:54 AM
View all Business
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

19 March 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
scenarios
Senior economist Jeffrey Dinham shares statistical predictions for South Africa and how high infections could potentially climb.

Dinham wrote an article published on Daily Maverick forecasting three possible scenarios for the country.

In the most optimistic scenario, the Covid1-9 virus is contained by early May with the total number of cases around 32,000.

In the second case scenario, where it takes roughly 60 days to control the outbreak, the total cases end up around 700,000 people.

In the worst-case scenario, confirmed cases could reach around 2.2 million

We can almost place ourselves almost two or three weeks behind some of these other countries.

Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

I put some numbers to it. If we follow a very strict Chinese quarantining, we're looking at around 30,000 infections.

Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

What is vital here is what happens in the early days of the exponential curve.

Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

Dinham says his predictions are based on several assumptions. Read his detailed piece on the Daily Maverick to understand more.

Listen to the simple statistical reasoning on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


19 March 2020 10:21 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
scenarios

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

WhatsApp-Group-information-messaging-communication-texts-texting-123rf

Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation

19 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept

19 March 2020 1:18 PM

Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

19 March 2020 1:11 PM

Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman with sore throat coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

19 March 2020 11:31 AM

There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grand Canal Basilica Santa Maria della Salute Venice Italy 123rflifestyle 123rf

[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return

19 March 2020 10:44 AM

Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…

19 March 2020 10:16 AM

Providing Covid-19 tests is not a problem in the province, for now, says the W Cape Department of Health. How to request one…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adpng

Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival

19 March 2020 10:04 AM

The restaurant chain famous for its satirical witty ads has weighed in during this time of coronavirus and need for handwashing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uct-jammie-plazajpg

UCT confirms second Covid-19 case

19 March 2020 9:01 AM

The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirms that a second staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'The world economy is now in a recession'

18 March 2020 3:41 PM

Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return

World

[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

SA to be part of international study on treatment regimen for COVID-19

19 March 2020 12:59 PM

NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration

19 March 2020 12:42 PM

Second coronavirus case confirmed at UCT

19 March 2020 12:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA