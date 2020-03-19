'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…
Rumours abound that the Western Cape is running out of Covid-19 test kits.
Anecdotes of people being turned away from private labs and upon dialling the national hotline (0800 029 999) to request a test suggest the number of cases far exceeds official estimates.
Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Beth Engelbrecht if there is a shortage of Covid-19 test kits, whether provided by the government or by private laboratories.
Engelbrecht is the Head of the Western Cape Department of Health.
Moloto also asked why people who call the hotline are supposedly being told they only need to get tested once in an “advanced” state.
She also enquired about when we can expect this season’s flu vaccine.
Covid-19 hotline number
The national hotline (0800 029 999) has by Wednesday received 324 062 calls.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) established an addition number (0800 111 132) to deal with high call volumes.
You may also call the dedicated Western Cape hotline number (021 928 4102).
Clinicians also have a dedicated hotline number (0800 11 1131).
Operators are standing by to take calls to these numbers 24 hours a day.
A test is required when you have symptoms and you’ve been in contact with a person who tested positive or you came from abroad and you’ve got a high temperature and flu-like symptoms… There is no shortage of test kits in the country… at the moment, it’s not a challenge.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Most of the new cases were confirmed through private laboratories.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Longer than 14 days [quarantine], you’re OK…Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
The public is really amazing!Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Please get a flu vaccine. It will not prevent Covid-19… but it will boost you. It’ll be available at the end of March.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
If you think you need to get tested, do not rush to an emergency centre or a doctor, you might put people at risk. Rather phone the number… We must respect each other…Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
