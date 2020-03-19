[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return
Venice has not seen such clean water in a very long time, say Italians, posting videos and photographs of the fish and dolphins returning.
Gondola traffic with the normal influx of tourists causes the canal sediment to be stirred up usually and now with no one of the canals, the fish are more visible.
Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj— Gianluca De Santis (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020
Un amico in fb ha condiviso queste foto. Cosa hanno di particolare? L'acqua limpida dei canali veneziani senza il torbido che provoca il moto ondoso in questi giorni di traffico lagunare limitato.— Marino NiNi Marini #sanguemisto (@diceNiNi) March 12, 2020
Non s'era mai visto.#coronavirua#restaacasa pic.twitter.com/kKaKWanFok
After a week of lockdown... The canals in Venice are all clear and full of fishes. Kinda gives you the idea what will happen to Earth without Humans! pic.twitter.com/FVc7N8vmty— TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) March 17, 2020
