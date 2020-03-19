DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Manage your Finances - Hardi Sward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hardi Sward
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:45
Gig Economy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kelle Howson - Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute
Today at 14:52
Refuse Collection Services
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Interest rate cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 16:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
Rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and weddings in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Latest Local
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities. 19 March 2020 1:11 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it. 19 March 2020 10:54 AM
View all Business
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel

19 March 2020 10:54 AM
by
Tags:
Walmart
Massmart
DionWired
Masscash
FTSE/JSE Africa General Retailers Index
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.

Massmart will close all 23 of its DionWired stores on Thursday.

The company may also permanently close 11 Masscash outlets.

About 1440 people work at DionWired and Masscash stores around the country.

Walmart-owned Massmart, in turn, owns Game and Makro.

The company has lost more than half of its value over the past year.

It has the worst-performing share price on the FTSE/JSE Africa General Retailers Index, which includes the stock of 13 retailers.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


More from Business

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

19 March 2020 1:11 PM

Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.

Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it's not to sell ads.

Read More arrow_forward

money

'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist

18 March 2020 7:31 PM

The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.

Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 6:54 PM

Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world.

Read More arrow_forward

Long-term growth compound interest

SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP

18 March 2020 6:45 PM

It is expected that SA's deficit is going to leapfrog to shocking numbers.

Read More arrow_forward

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

Read More arrow_forward

ozcfm-market-oranjezicht-city-farmjpg

Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

18 March 2020 4:20 PM

The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and veggies.

Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'The world economy is now in a recession'

18 March 2020 3:41 PM

Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return

World

[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Scammers use coronavirus to trick fearful South Africans

19 March 2020 10:53 AM

Churches play a big role in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

19 March 2020 10:21 AM

Untu calls for suspension of train services

19 March 2020 10:02 AM

