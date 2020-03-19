DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
Massmart will close all 23 of its DionWired stores on Thursday.
The company may also permanently close 11 Masscash outlets.
About 1440 people work at DionWired and Masscash stores around the country.
Walmart-owned Massmart, in turn, owns Game and Makro.
The company has lost more than half of its value over the past year.
It has the worst-performing share price on the FTSE/JSE Africa General Retailers Index, which includes the stock of 13 retailers.
