Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Rumours abound that the province is short on Covid-19 testing kits.

The rumours are false, says Head of the Western Cape Department of Health Dr Beth Engelbrecht.

A test is required when you have symptoms and you’ve been in contact with a person who tested positive or you came from abroad and you’ve got a high temperature and flu-like symptoms… There is no shortage of test kits in the country… at the moment, it’s not a challenge. Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health

If you think you need to get tested, do not rush to an emergency centre or a doctor, you might put people at risk. Rather phone the number… We must respect each other… Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health

Where to get tested for Covid-19: