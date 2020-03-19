Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch
(Also, read: 'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…)
Rumours abound that the province is short on Covid-19 testing kits.
The rumours are false, says Head of the Western Cape Department of Health Dr Beth Engelbrecht.
A test is required when you have symptoms and you’ve been in contact with a person who tested positive or you came from abroad and you’ve got a high temperature and flu-like symptoms… There is no shortage of test kits in the country… at the moment, it’s not a challenge.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Also, read:
If you think you need to get tested, do not rush to an emergency centre or a doctor, you might put people at risk. Rather phone the number… We must respect each other…Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Where to get tested for Covid-19:
-
Bellville - 2 Heide Street, Bloemhof
-
Brackenfell - Brackenfell Medical Centre, Cnr Brackenfell & Old Paarl Road
-
Cape Town CBD - Cnr Longmarket & Parliament Street
-
Century City - Smartsurv House
-
Durbanville - 15 Paul Kruger Street
-
Kuils River - Shop 9 De Kuilen Shopping Centre Carinus Street
-
Bellville West - 7c Solway Street
-
Pinelands - 91 Jan Smuts Dr
-
Rondebosch - Rondebosch Medical Center, 95 Klipfontein Rd
-
Simonstown - 1st Floor, Room 4 Harbour Bay Medical Centre
-
Stellenbosch - Trumali House, Trumali Street, Harringtons Place
-
Somerset West - Arun Place Block 6 Unit F, Cherrywood Gardens, Sir Lowry’s Pass
-
Stellenbosch Oewerpark - Stellenbosch Oewerpark Suite 12A Rokewood Road, Die Boord
