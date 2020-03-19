Killing of senior Hawks officer was a targeted assassination, says Mandy Weiner
Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer shot dead on the R37 outside Mbombela on Tuesday morning.
The 49-year-old, decorated senior officer was ambushed and gunned down as he left his home.
The Hawks believe he was killed over the work he was investigating.
Bruwer was the lead investigator in numerous high-profile cases and brought down several rhino poaching syndicates in Mpumalanga.
He was particularly well-known in anti-rhino poaching circles. He was one of the top cops in the country.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
He was the kind of cop that was extremely committed. He was a nature lover.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
There no doubt this was a targeted assassination.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
It's extremely concerning that someone of such high calibre was taken out in this way.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
