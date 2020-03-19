Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.
They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association
Seedat says the industry has boomed and the association has been in operation for 10 years.
The Cape Town Food Truck Association represents everyone from halaal, kosher to vegetarian vendors, she explains.
Some have a mix of brick and mortar establishments and trucks, but not all.
There is a large percentage of us that solely rely on our food trucks. We only do events, private functions, corporate gigs - so this is our sole source of income.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
Covid-19 and the National State of Disaster regulations will, therefore, impact events not being larger than 100 people - and food trucks' bottom line.
We're asking authorities and communities to embrace us and be confident in our health and safety standards.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
We have been practicing very strong hygiene routines and this is required to obtain and maintain our licences.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
The first thing is looking at a stimulus package.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
The City needs to come to the party with a roaming licence.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
Traditionally, the truck vendors don't have roaming licences and there are no by-laws that govern that in South Africa, she explains.
A roaming licence will enable food truck vendors to minimise contact with customers in larger spaces such as malls.
So we could go into our local neighbourhoods, offer services to the elderly who maybe cannot get out and buy food.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
She says people could phone in orders so they can collect without standing in a crowd.
What people have in their minds about food trucks is very adaptable.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
She encourages businesses and office parks to make contact and discuss their specific needs that may not being met during this time.
We not asking for handouts, we want to work and are trying to think out of the box.Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch
There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.Read More
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return
Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters.Read More
Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become
Senior economist Jeffrey Dinham shares statistical predictions for South Africa and how high infections could potentially climb.Read More
'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…
Providing Covid-19 tests is not a problem in the province, for now, says the W Cape Department of Health. How to request one…Read More
Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival
The restaurant chain famous for its satirical witty ads has weighed in during this time of coronavirus and need for handwashing.Read More
UCT confirms second Covid-19 case
The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirms that a second staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
'The world economy is now in a recession'
Both the US and China - and the world - is almost certainly in a recession, says rating agency S&P.Read More