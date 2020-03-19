Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.

They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association

Seedat says the industry has boomed and the association has been in operation for 10 years.

The Cape Town Food Truck Association represents everyone from halaal, kosher to vegetarian vendors, she explains.

Some have a mix of brick and mortar establishments and trucks, but not all.

There is a large percentage of us that solely rely on our food trucks. We only do events, private functions, corporate gigs - so this is our sole source of income. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

Covid-19 and the National State of Disaster regulations will, therefore, impact events not being larger than 100 people - and food trucks' bottom line.

We're asking authorities and communities to embrace us and be confident in our health and safety standards. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

We have been practicing very strong hygiene routines and this is required to obtain and maintain our licences. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

The first thing is looking at a stimulus package. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

The City needs to come to the party with a roaming licence. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

Traditionally, the truck vendors don't have roaming licences and there are no by-laws that govern that in South Africa, she explains.

A roaming licence will enable food truck vendors to minimise contact with customers in larger spaces such as malls.

So we could go into our local neighbourhoods, offer services to the elderly who maybe cannot get out and buy food. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

She says people could phone in orders so they can collect without standing in a crowd.

What people have in their minds about food trucks is very adaptable. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

She encourages businesses and office parks to make contact and discuss their specific needs that may not being met during this time.

We not asking for handouts, we want to work and are trying to think out of the box. Zaheera Seedat, Executive committee secretary - Cape Town Food Truck Association

Listen to the interview below: