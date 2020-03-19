Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:05
Manage your Finances - Hardi Sward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hardi Sward
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:45
Gig Economy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kelle Howson - Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute
Today at 14:52
Refuse Collection Services
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Interest rate cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 16:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
Rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and weddings in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities. 19 March 2020 1:11 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it. 19 March 2020 10:54 AM
View all Business
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

19 March 2020 1:02 PM
by
Tags:
Ubuntu
volunteering
Coronavirus
COVID-19
grocery delivery
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!

We are only as safe as the most vulnerable around us – our interests are inextricably intertwined, and we only have each other.

A group of Cape Town volunteers are tackling the crisis by helping strangers in need.

The volunteers are delivering groceries, for free, to elderly people who are alone.

If you know about someone who needs help – or you can offer yours - please call 082 452 8252.

Alternatively, send an email to capetownagainstcovid19@gmail.com.

Also, visit the Facebook page.

Also, read:


19 March 2020 1:02 PM
by
Tags:
Ubuntu
volunteering
Coronavirus
COVID-19
grocery delivery

More from Local

WhatsApp-Group-information-messaging-communication-texts-texting-123rf

Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation

19 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept

19 March 2020 1:18 PM

Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191230hawksjpg

Killing of senior Hawks officer was a targeted assassination, says Mandy Weiner

19 March 2020 11:51 AM

News24 specialist reporter Mandy Weiner says investigators seem to know who was behind the suspected hit on a Mpumalanga Hawks officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman with sore throat coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

19 March 2020 11:31 AM

There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-stethoscopejpg

Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

19 March 2020 10:21 AM

Senior economist Jeffrey Dinham shares statistical predictions for South Africa and how high infections could potentially climb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…

19 March 2020 10:16 AM

Providing Covid-19 tests is not a problem in the province, for now, says the W Cape Department of Health. How to request one…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adpng

Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival

19 March 2020 10:04 AM

The restaurant chain famous for its satirical witty ads has weighed in during this time of coronavirus and need for handwashing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uct-jammie-plazajpg

UCT confirms second Covid-19 case

19 March 2020 9:01 AM

The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirms that a second staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Testing laboratory sample of cornavirus covid-19 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why SA's COVID-19 messaging must change urgently

19 March 2020 8:42 AM

Environmental journalist Adam Welz says scientists say this is the scariest disease they have ever seen in their careers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Woman with sore throat coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

19 March 2020 11:31 AM

There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online

18 March 2020 1:10 PM

As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

double-tree-by-hilton-png

Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad

18 March 2020 12:18 PM

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

17 March 2020 2:07 PM

Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

17 March 2020 1:20 PM

Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus Earth composite Covid-19 Coronavirus

Covid-19 FAQ

17 March 2020 1:04 PM

All the basic questions answered

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-movies-series-binge-watching-streaming-entertainment-couch-potato-123rf

DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM

Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-elbow-greetingpng

[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa

17 March 2020 8:16 AM

The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return

World

[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Scammers use coronavirus to trick fearful South Africans

19 March 2020 10:53 AM

Churches play a big role in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

19 March 2020 10:21 AM

Untu calls for suspension of train services

19 March 2020 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA