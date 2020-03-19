Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

We are only as safe as the most vulnerable around us – our interests are inextricably intertwined, and we only have each other.

A group of Cape Town volunteers are tackling the crisis by helping strangers in need.

The volunteers are delivering groceries, for free, to elderly people who are alone.

If you know about someone who needs help – or you can offer yours - please call 082 452 8252.

Alternatively, send an email to capetownagainstcovid19@gmail.com.

Also, visit the Facebook page.

