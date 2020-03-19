Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Dr Pillay says the health Department projections are that 6% of those infected in South Africa will need hospitalisation and of that group only a small percentage will need ICU admission.
There are 116 cases and no one who has required ICU treatment.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
he says many provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape have no confirmed cases and most infections are in the urban areas of Gauteng, KZN, and the Western Cape.
South Africans infected are not in any danger and many are at home and don't need any medical intervention.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General - Department of Health
No one has died, he says.
South Africa is participating in vaccine testing and treatment which is at an early stage.
