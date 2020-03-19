Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
New regulations have been gazetted in line with the Disaster Management Act to legally combat the pandemic.
Anyone who intentionally exposes others to the disease can be arrested and prosecuted for assault, attempted murder or murder.
RELATED: 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
The spreading of fake coronavirus news could land you in jail as it is now a criminal offence, explains lawyer Marius Du Toit.
If you publicise anything about Covid-19 that's false, anything about the status of a person that's false or any measure taken by the government with the intention to deceive, well then you're guilty.Marius Du Toit, Attorney and former prosecutor
The important thing in the legislation is that it makes reference to publishing [fake news] with the intention to deceive.Marius Du Toit, Attorney and former prosecutor
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
