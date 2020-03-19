Streaming issues? Report here
Washington Post's most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly

19 March 2020 2:44 PM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
social distancing
coronavirus in south aftica
covid-19 in south africa
flatten the curve
The Washington Post
Harry Stevens
vox.com
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.

The Washington Post’s Harry Stevens wrote what must be the best explainer on “social distancing” in order to “flatten the curve” to save millions of lives.

Image credit: vox.com (Scroll down for a link to the article)

It really makes it easy to understand why it's so important.

Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to ‘flatten the curve’” is that famed publication’s most-read article ever by far.

The article visually depicts simulations that explain how a virus spreads through contact with others.

It’s really, really good – it totally helps you internalise deeply the value of social distancing.

The Washington Post is behind a paywall but due to the viral nature of the article [pun intended], it has made it free to everyone, everywhere.

Vox.com has another good explainer entitled, “A coronavirus reading guide for the perplexed, the anxious, and the obsessive”.

Read anything great on Covid-19 lately? Please click here and share it with us.


