Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
The Washington Post’s Harry Stevens wrote what must be the best explainer on “social distancing” in order to “flatten the curve” to save millions of lives.
It really makes it easy to understand why it's so important.
“Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to ‘flatten the curve’” is that famed publication’s most-read article ever by far.
Watch this. It shows why we should all do the right thing and stay home to the fullest extent possible. All of us can help slow the spread of the virus, protecting the elderly, the vulnerable, and each other. https://t.co/FgffQrMVB7— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2020
The article visually depicts simulations that explain how a virus spreads through contact with others.
It’s really, really good – it totally helps you internalise deeply the value of social distancing.
The Washington Post is behind a paywall but due to the viral nature of the article [pun intended], it has made it free to everyone, everywhere.
Vox.com has another good explainer entitled, “A coronavirus reading guide for the perplexed, the anxious, and the obsessive”.
Read anything great on Covid-19 lately? Please click here and share it with us.
