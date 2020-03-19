Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks d... 19 March 2020 4:09 PM
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times. 19 March 2020 3:14 PM
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities. 19 March 2020 1:11 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
View all Business
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape

19 March 2020 4:09 PM
by
Tags:
Blood
blood donors
COVID-19
Western Cape Blood Service
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks diminish.

The WCBS has assured donors that donating blood is safe amid concerns about the Covid-19 virus.

Covid-19 is a respiratory virus and there is no reason to suspect that it could be transmitted through a blood transfusion.

WCBS marketing boss Michelle Vermeulen says there is a critical shortage of O- and B+ blood groups.

The service only has four day's worth of blood stocks.

Vermeulen has urged donors to come out while they are still eligible before the winter months and before the impact of Covid-19 worsens.

We want to appeal to donors to please come and donate blood.

Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

We can assure them that donating blood is safe. We really need people to come out now.

Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

We need to ensure that we have a sufficient amount of blood for the foreseeable future.

Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service

To qualify as a blood donor you must:

  • be between the age of 16 and 65
  • weigh over 50kg
  • be in good general health
  • lead a safe lifestyle

Visit the WCBS website to learn more.

Listen to the latest on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


19 March 2020 4:09 PM
by
Tags:
Blood
blood donors
COVID-19
Western Cape Blood Service

More from Local

181118delillejpg

De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA

19 March 2020 4:33 PM

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

19 March 2020 2:59 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 150.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-Group-information-messaging-communication-texts-texting-123rf

Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation

19 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept

19 March 2020 1:18 PM

Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

19 March 2020 1:02 PM

Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191230hawksjpg

Killing of senior Hawks officer was a targeted assassination, says Mandy Weiner

19 March 2020 11:51 AM

News24 specialist reporter Mandy Weiner says investigators seem to know who was behind the suspected hit on a Mpumalanga Hawks officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-stethoscopejpg

Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

19 March 2020 10:21 AM

Senior economist Jeffrey Dinham shares statistical predictions for South Africa and how high infections could potentially climb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…

19 March 2020 10:16 AM

Providing Covid-19 tests is not a problem in the province, for now, says the W Cape Department of Health. How to request one…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adpng

Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival

19 March 2020 10:04 AM

The restaurant chain famous for its satirical witty ads has weighed in during this time of coronavirus and need for handwashing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus: Why it’s not all doom & gloom for SA

19 March 2020 5:39 PM

Eskom board probes corruption claims against COO Jan Oberholzer

19 March 2020 5:31 PM

Dlamini-Zuma: COVID-19 laws for your protection

19 March 2020 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA