Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources

In this time of coronavirus quarantine and school closures, at least some good stories and clever plans are hatching.

Advantage Learn is now giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in South Africa.

Advantage Learn is an online education provider focused on high-schoolers in South Africa. What we have opened up for free to South Africa over this time is our math online offering which is grade 8 to 12 math videos taught by subject matter experts. James Lees, CEO - Advantage Learn

We heeded our president's call on Sunday which was that our schools are going to shut down. So we kind of said right, we've luckily been kind of working on this in the background over the last couple of years and we said let's offer this up for free. How parents and teachers and learners can get access for free is by simply going to Advantagelearn.com and there's a code there that they can use where they can log in. They'll be able to find the full mathematics curriculum. They can study the full syllabus on their own. James Lees, CEO - Advantage Learn

