How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis

On the line to The Money Show is Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean at Gibs - the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

It's been quite an exercise in taking our own medicine - if one thing I think academically for all our business schools trying to profess how to run businesses. I'm incredibly proud of how our Gibs staff as well as being part of the University of Pretoria. Of course we've taken all of our courses online. Overnight we've moved those courses online Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gibs

The other consideration is of course obviously was putting in place adequate sanitation measures in place on campus. Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gibs

