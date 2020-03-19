How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis
How are educational institutions coping with the closures and safety measures around Covid-19?
On the line to The Money Show is Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean at Gibs - the Gordon Institute of Business Science.
It's been quite an exercise in taking our own medicine - if one thing I think academically for all our business schools trying to profess how to run businesses. I'm incredibly proud of how our Gibs staff as well as being part of the University of Pretoria.
Of course we've taken all of our courses online. Overnight we've moved those courses onlineProf Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gibs
The other consideration is of course obviously was putting in place adequate sanitation measures in place on campus.Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean - Gibs
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis
More from Business
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.Read More
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?
This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.Read More
Writing the operating manual for humans
Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.Read More
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist
The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.Read More