De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says her department has been tasked with identifying suitable properties in all 44 districts and eight metros.

The 37 buildings that have been identified so far are state-owned and do not include properties owned by provincial governments or municplaities.

De Lille expects that the number of suitable sites will increase in the coming days as her department collaborates with other spheres of government.

The minister explains that all quarantine buildings will be deep-cleaned, painted, sanitised and fitted with security.

De Lille says the aim is to have more sites spread across the country to avoid transporting patients for long distances.

She says there should be an update regarding the quarantine sites before the end of the week.

We've been tasked to identify state-owned buildings that could possibly used for quarantine sites. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

It's a joint effort to identify these sites when we go into the next phase of the virus. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The buildings vary in size. Some of them are houses, unused office space.. hospitals. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

