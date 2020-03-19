Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive. 19 March 2020 6:08 PM
Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks d... 19 March 2020 4:09 PM
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney

19 March 2020 6:08 PM
by
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.

If a policy decision does not come from the top, Shevelew says rental reprieves are not a realistic expectation.

Commercial tenants are facing pressures from landlords to remain open, despite declining footfall in many areas.

Both commercial and residential tenants are worried that they may not have enough income to pay rent as business slows down amid social distancing.

Shevelew says restaurants and bars could possibly qualify for rental relief because they are directly affected by the new regulations to contain the virus.

Government has banned all establishments from selling alcohol after 6pm and before 9am during week and beyond 1pm on weekends.

Shevelew says commercial tenants may possibly qualify for a remission of rent if they can prove that Covid-19 has had a direct impact on their trade.

However, without a decision from the government, legal battles between landlords and tenants will most likely unfold as the country deals with unprecedented times.

It's not fair and, unfortunately, it's going to be decided by way of an Executive decision because it's a policy issue.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

There will be landlords who take their tenants to court and vice versa.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Unfortunately, a rental holiday is not something that tenants will be able to get used to, unless they can clearly show that they are directly impacted by the coronavirus.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

More from Local

181118delillejpg

De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA

19 March 2020 4:33 PM

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

blood-donation-tubesjpg

Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape

19 March 2020 4:09 PM

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks diminish.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

19 March 2020 2:59 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 150.

Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-Group-information-messaging-communication-texts-texting-123rf

Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation

19 March 2020 1:48 PM

South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept

19 March 2020 1:18 PM

Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.

Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

19 March 2020 1:02 PM

Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!

Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Read More arrow_forward

191230hawksjpg

Killing of senior Hawks officer was a targeted assassination, says Mandy Weiner

19 March 2020 11:51 AM

News24 specialist reporter Mandy Weiner says investigators seem to know who was behind the suspected hit on a Mpumalanga Hawks officer.

Read More arrow_forward

doctor-stethoscopejpg

Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

19 March 2020 10:21 AM

Senior economist Jeffrey Dinham shares statistical predictions for South Africa and how high infections could potentially climb.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…

19 March 2020 10:16 AM

Providing Covid-19 tests is not a problem in the province, for now, says the W Cape Department of Health. How to request one…

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

GIBS logo.jpg

How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis

19 March 2020 8:18 PM

Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

Mathematics Math Maths

Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources

19 March 2020 7:39 PM

Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb

19 March 2020 6:42 PM

The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.

Read More arrow_forward

compound-interest-1296451-960-720png

Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?

19 March 2020 6:32 PM

The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

200319-lesetja-kganyago-edjpg

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

19 March 2020 3:14 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.

Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

19 March 2020 1:11 PM

Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.

Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Read More arrow_forward

dionwiredjpg

DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel

19 March 2020 10:54 AM

The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.

Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus: Trump

19 March 2020 8:51 PM

UK 'can turn tide' of virus spread 'within 12 weeks': PM

19 March 2020 8:43 PM

NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic

19 March 2020 8:32 PM

