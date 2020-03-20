Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

News24 published an exclusive outlining how a report pushed the South African government to announce a range of tough regulations and interventions this week.

A research institute based at Stellenbosch University warned the government that a slow and meagre response could result in anywhere between 87 900 and 351 000 deaths in South Africa.

The research report also warned that a slow state response could cause the health system to be overwhelmed.

News24 reporter Kyle Cowan says the coronavirus projections in the report were as follows:

At an infection rate of 10%, 87 900 people could die.

At 20%, 176 000 people could die.

And at 40%, 351 000 people could die.

These projections formed the basis of Ramaphosa's and the Cabinet's plans to combat the novel coronavirus, which as of Wednesday night had infected 116 South Africans.

The projections will most likely change depending on how the country responds to the new state measures which will be vital in containing the virus in the coming weeks.

They drew up these projections to try and put something on the table for our government and decision-makers to try and understand what we are dealing with. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News24

The measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday were informed after looking at these numbers. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

The NICD s is busy putting together updated models of the projections to try to tell the country what we are dealing with. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

The projections were prepared by the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (Sacema) based at Stellenbosch University, in conjunction with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

