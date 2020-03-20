Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
You are probably washing your hands more than you ever have and would imagined humanity has always known about this. They did not.
1847 might seem like a long time ago, but humans have been around for more than 50,000 years so 173 years is relatively recent.
A Hungarian doctor, Ignaz Semmelweis, noted that many women in maternity wards would contract a similar deadly fever when attended to by doctors that had also been doing autopsies.
When a doctor friend of his died following an accidental scalpel cut from a student in the morgue, he noted that his friend had the same symptoms as the women in the maternity ward. He wondered if something from the dead bodies was affecting the pregnant women and had killed his friend.
He determined that germs (not that they were known at the time) were causing an infection and that was resulting in the deaths.
He was the first to suggest proper handwashing to reduce the risk of causing infection.
You may think he should be a household name as a result, but the tragedy was that few at the time were willing to believe some invisible thing could kill a person and, even less, that washing your hands would get rid of it.
The lack of support and the continued deaths affected his mental health and at 47, after being committed to a mental institution, he died following an infection he most likely acquired after a beating.
Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to what he started, even if he was not able to see his insights become established science during his lifetime.
It does not end there though. We still have much to learn and all of us should become more aware of how best to reduce infections while not abusing the tools we have to fight harmful bacteria.
Read this piece on antibiotics if you would like to know more.
More from Lifestyle
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More