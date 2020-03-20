Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus

20 March 2020 10:31 AM
by
Coronavirus
#Covid19
#Iamstayinghomefor
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.

We all have someone we love, especially among the vulnerable elderly, that we want to protect at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon, who is known for the parlour game named after him “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” which looks at how many degrees of separation exist between players and the film star, used the idea to raise awareness about why we need to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin is encouraging us all to make a sign (maybe a cool creative project to do while you staying home with the kids) and say who we are staying home for using the #iamstayinghomefor.

Staying home is a way for each of us to help protect everyone else.

Watch the video below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


