MTN slashes data prices
Cellphone provider MTN announced on Friday that the 1-gigabyte monthly bundle will be reduced by 33% to R99.
Techcentral editor Duncan McLeod talks to Clement Manyathela about the price decrease.
What's interesting is that MTN made the announcement today before it had even signed any binding agreement with the Competition Commission.Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
Vodacom last week signed such an agreement with the commission.
But there was no representative from the competition Commission present at Friday's MTN press briefing where the announcement was made, says McLeod.
The Competition Commission has been pushing for free lifeline data for all customers.Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
He says MTN will therefore also provide South African customers with 20MB of free lifeline data daily through its instant messaging platform, Ayoba.
So the free data will only be applicable if you are using the Ayoba App.Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
But, MTN says it is planning to open it up to what they are calling Open Internet Browsing between midnight and 5am. This will be effective from 1 July.
When everyone is sleeping.Duncan McLeod, Editor - Techcentral
It also plans to zero-rate more public service, employment, and educational websites.
Listen to the interview below:
