Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The South African Department of Trade and Industry has released stringent price regulations in response to public outcry that retailers and manufacturers have hiked the prices of essential goods such as hand sanitiser and face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Price rises may not exceed the increase in the costs of the raw materials or inputs and profit levels should not be hiked higher than the period prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.
Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge speaks to Clement Manyathela.
Is there any recourse for consumers who have been charged exorbitant prices already?
We will be collaborating with the National Consumer Council and there will be a toll-free number for consumers to complain.James Hodge , Chief economist - Competition Commission
At the Commission, we have already set up a dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution...at both a retail and manufacturer level.James Hodge , Chief economist - Competition Commission
If found guilty they can be fined 10% of their turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second offence.James Hodge , Chief economist - Competition Commission
He acknowledges there may be small retailers that have hiked prices on these necessary goods and those may be better dealt with under the National Consumer Protection Act.
Those fines are up to R1 million for each offence.James Hodge , Chief economist - Competition Commission
There are serious consequences, says Hodge.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More