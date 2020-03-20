'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
President Cyril Ramaphosa has prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people as part of a range of measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The number of confirmed cases in South Africa stands at 202, as of Friday 20 March.
According to reports, the Durban-based bishop has previously reasoned that Ramaphosa is not God.
Ngcobo says praying from home or livestreaming the service is not an option for the God that he worships.
"We have to pray for our country" , the bishop insists.
Ngcobo says South Africa is facing spiritual warfare.
We choose to celebrate the Easter services and we've done it without any permission or support from the government.Bishop Bheki Ngcobo
This is not the first disease to come to South Africa... This is spiritual warfare.Bishop Bheki Ngcobo
To limit the number it shows that... the devil is dictating to the church now on what to do.Bishop Bheki Ngcobo
I don't think that we should be dictated to about how to pray for our country.Bishop Bheki Ngcobo
God is needed in our country right now. This is how the church should rise in this situation.Bishop Bheki Ngcobo
Ngcobo questioned why companies had not been closed down, but were rather given safety precautions.
He claims that he understands the Covid-19 crisis, but insists that his church will take precautionary measures.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has pleaded with religious leaders to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele says that churches must comply or face the full might of the law.
Listen to the KZN Bishop on The Midday Report:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More